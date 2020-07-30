1/1
Donna J. Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna J. Snyder

Greens Fork, Ind. - Donna J. Snyder, age 76, of Greens Fork, Indiana, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home.

Born August 3, 1943, in Abington Township, Wayne County, Indiana, to Cecil and Ruth Jones Henderson, Donna was a life-long resident of Wayne County. She attended Centerville High School. Donna retired from Belden after 37 ½ years of service. She formerly attended Centerville Christian Church and Living Faith Church of God in Richmond. Donna was also a member of the Shamrocks CB Club, where she used the handle "Greens Fork Kid". Donna enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her sister, Patricia (Bob) Toney of Florida; brothers, Ronnie (Nancy) Henderson of North Carolina and Steve (Darla) Henderson of Centerville, Indiana; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Thomas Elbert Snyder, who died March 20, 2012; parents; and brother, Michael Henderson.

Visitation for Donna J. Snyder will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Wheeler officiating. The family requests that everyone wear a mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Greens Fork South Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Centerville Christian Church, 111 North Morton Ave., Centerville, IN 47330 or Living Faith Church of God, P.O. Box 1142, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved