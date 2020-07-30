Donna J. Snyder
Greens Fork, Ind. - Donna J. Snyder, age 76, of Greens Fork, Indiana, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home.
Born August 3, 1943, in Abington Township, Wayne County, Indiana, to Cecil and Ruth Jones Henderson, Donna was a life-long resident of Wayne County. She attended Centerville High School. Donna retired from Belden after 37 ½ years of service. She formerly attended Centerville Christian Church and Living Faith Church of God in Richmond. Donna was also a member of the Shamrocks CB Club, where she used the handle "Greens Fork Kid". Donna enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her sister, Patricia (Bob) Toney of Florida; brothers, Ronnie (Nancy) Henderson of North Carolina and Steve (Darla) Henderson of Centerville, Indiana; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Thomas Elbert Snyder, who died March 20, 2012; parents; and brother, Michael Henderson.
Visitation for Donna J. Snyder will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Wheeler officiating. The family requests that everyone wear a mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Greens Fork South Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Centerville Christian Church, 111 North Morton Ave., Centerville, IN 47330 or Living Faith Church of God, P.O. Box 1142, Richmond, IN 47375.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
