Donna Jean Bozarth
Richmond - Donna Jean Bozarth 91 of Richmond passed away April 18, 2020 at Reid Health. She was born September 17, 1928 in Richmond to Jake (Alice Anna Mae Crist Toney) Holder and lived here most of her life.
She worked as a nurse's aid and was a member of Sylvan Nook Church of Christ.
She is survived by her brother Jack Toney, several nieces, nephews and a special niece Mary Toney.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph, brothers and sisters.
There will be no visitation. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the funeral home by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020