Donna Marie Wonsik
Richmond - Donna Marie Wonsik, age 71, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Reid Health.
Donna was born on August 30, 1947, in Bellaire, Ohio, to Charles A. and Anne Marie Slater. She worked as a veterinary assistant and pet groomer.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Stanley Allen Wonsik; sons, Charles "Chuck" Wonsik of Richmond, Chad (Laura) Wonsik of Oxford, Ohio, and Chet Wonsik of Bloomington, Indiana; granddaughter, Ellie, age 4, and her sister, Isla, who will be arriving soon; and sister, Barbara Mitchell of Tiltonsville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial visitation for Donna Marie Wonsik will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 9, 2019