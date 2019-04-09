Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
Donna Marie Wonsik


1947 - 2019
Donna Marie Wonsik Obituary
Donna Marie Wonsik

Richmond - Donna Marie Wonsik, age 71, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Reid Health.

Donna was born on August 30, 1947, in Bellaire, Ohio, to Charles A. and Anne Marie Slater. She worked as a veterinary assistant and pet groomer.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Stanley Allen Wonsik; sons, Charles "Chuck" Wonsik of Richmond, Chad (Laura) Wonsik of Oxford, Ohio, and Chet Wonsik of Bloomington, Indiana; granddaughter, Ellie, age 4, and her sister, Isla, who will be arriving soon; and sister, Barbara Mitchell of Tiltonsville, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial visitation for Donna Marie Wonsik will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 9, 2019
