Donna S. Smock
Richmond - Donna S. Smock, age 67, of Richmond, Indiana, finished her walk on earth and began her new one in Heaven with the Lord Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born September 5, 1952, in Richmond, Indiana, to Elmer Marvin and Janice Ileen Brown Bostick, Donna was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. She was a 1970 graduate of Centerville High School. Donna retired from Earlham College and formerly worked at Kmart. She was a member of Central Christian Church and the Richmond Area Emmaus Community. Donna served as a Girl Scout leader during the 1980s and had been active in Sing Out Indiana East. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and others. Donna loved people and didn't know a stranger. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Michael D. Smock; children, Angela (Tim) Ratliff and Alan (Mary) Smock, both of Richmond; grandsons, Charles and Ethan Smock; sister, Denise (Paul) Moster of Liberty, Indiana; twin brother, Dan Bostick of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Sarah and Jacob; parents; sister, Dianna Goodyear; and twin brothers, David and Donald Bostick.
The family would like to thank the staff of SouthernCare Hospice for the loving care they gave to Donna.
Visitation for Donna S. Smock will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Mark K. Irwin officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Central Christian Church, 4511 National Road West, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020