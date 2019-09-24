|
Doreen Elizabeth "Reenie" Williams
Richmond - Doreen Elizabeth "Reenie" Williams 79 of Richmond passed away peacefully September 21, 2019 at her home. She was born January 13, 1940 in Batesville to Lee and Lucy Phipps Moody and lived here since 1959. She formerly worked at Nettle Creek Industries and retired from Wal-Mart. Reenie was an avid reader, and enjoyed puzzles, sewing and bingo.
Survivors include her five daughters Christy Williams, Betsy Tidrow, Becky (John) Chamness, Debbie (Ben) Gay, and Linda "Nin" (Tom) Day, twelve grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two brothers Dale and Ed Moody, one sister Linda Johnson nieces and nephews, and her longtime friends Linda and Don Hittle and family.
Her husband Jerry died June 16, 2002, one granddaughter Brielle Wilson and one brother Arnold Moody also precede her in death.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Reid Foundation for Hospice Care 1100 Reid Parkway Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. The Williams family would like to express their gratitude to Julie, Rachel, and Dr. Desantis of Reid Hospice for the care they gave to Reenie during her illness.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 24, 2019