Doris Lausin Knollman, age 78 of Liberty, Indiana died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 7, 2019.
Doris was born January 3, 1941 in Painesville, Ohio to parents John and Dorothy (Hungerford) Lausin. Doris was one of four children. After graduating Valedictorian from High School in Thompson, Ohio, she attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. In 1962, Doris graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education (major - Biological Science, Minor - Chemistry) with Magna Cum Laude honors.
She married Don E. Knollman on July 27, 1963 and resided in Harrison, Ohio for over 26 years. While in Harrison, she taught Biology at William Henry Harrison High School, helped her husband Don on the family farm, was a 4-H leader, and member of Crosby United Methodist Church. In 1989 Doris and Don moved to Liberty, Indiana where they continued to farm. Doris was a member of Central United Methodist Church where she was actively involved in United Methodist Women and community outreach. Throughout her life she devoted herself to her husband, children, and grandchildren and attended and was involved in all of their activities.
Her family and friends will remember her for her drive to do a job well, attention to detail, love of flowers and gardening, and delectable cooking and baking skills which she passed on to her grandchildren.
Those surviving who will honor her memory are her loving husband of over 55 years: Don; devoted children Kathleen (Dale) Gilliland, Kelly (Randy) Porter; cherished grandchildren: Lauren (Bob) Caddy, Sarah Gilliland, Anna Porter and Eric Porter; and loyal canine companions: Molly B and Little Anne.
The family will have a private memorial service followed by a burial in Harrison, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Reid Health Hospice, 1100 Reid Pkwy, Richmond, IN 47374 and Central United Methodist Church, 1425 E Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374. Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty, is assisting with the arrangements. For additional information go to
www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 11, 2019