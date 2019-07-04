Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Marcum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Marie Marcum


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Marie Marcum Obituary
Doris Marie Marcum

Richmond - Doris Marie Marcum, age 91, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born December 14, 1927, in Eaton, Ohio, to Jack and Martha Emerick Calloway, Doris lived in Richmond most of her life. She was a 1945 graduate of Eaton High School. Doris attended Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Troy Marcum of Richmond; son, Jerome "Butch" (Cindy) Marcum of Richmond; grandchildren, Troy (Vesta) Marcum of Columbus, Ohio, and Robert (Crystal) Marcum of El Mirage, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Cindy, Emily, Neyland, and Chloe Marcum; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, June Krowell and Mary Jo Keseler; and brothers, Jim and John Calloway.

Visitation for Doris Marie Marcum will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Martin Holman and Rev. Richard Watt officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now