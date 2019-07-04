|
|
Doris Marie Marcum
Richmond - Doris Marie Marcum, age 91, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Reid Health.
Born December 14, 1927, in Eaton, Ohio, to Jack and Martha Emerick Calloway, Doris lived in Richmond most of her life. She was a 1945 graduate of Eaton High School. Doris attended Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Troy Marcum of Richmond; son, Jerome "Butch" (Cindy) Marcum of Richmond; grandchildren, Troy (Vesta) Marcum of Columbus, Ohio, and Robert (Crystal) Marcum of El Mirage, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Cindy, Emily, Neyland, and Chloe Marcum; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, June Krowell and Mary Jo Keseler; and brothers, Jim and John Calloway.
Visitation for Doris Marie Marcum will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Martin Holman and Rev. Richard Watt officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 4, 2019