Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Marie Stephens


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Marie Stephens Obituary
Doris Marie Stephens

Eaton, OH - Doris Marie Stephens, age 93 of Eaton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Vancrest Health Care Center in Eaton. She was born February 10, 1926 in Preble County to the late Everett T. and Bessie L. (Oswalt) Coning. She was a member of the Eaton United Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Stephens who passed away in 1990; infant daughter Roberta Lynn Stephens; brothers Stanley, Everett W., Floyd and Paul Coning; and aunt Mabel Shrack. She is survived by her son Robert Stephens of Eaton, OH; sister Patricia Carter of Berea, OH; nieces Barbara Kreitzer, Beverly Charles and Sharon Galloway; nephew Bruce Carter; and several other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH with Rev. Roger Stine officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH. Memorial contributions may be sent to . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now