Dorothea "Dottie" Hill Codiano
Brookville - Dorothea "Dottie" Hill Codiano, age 86, passed away on April 14, 2020 at her home in Brookville, Indiana, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on January 24, 1934 to Jacques and Veronica Jentz Hill. She was the youngest of five children and raised in River's Edge, New Jersey. Dorothea graduated from Berkeley Secretarial School in New York City. She left the east coast for the Midwest to attend Miami University in Ohio. During her freshman year, she met Joseph Codiano; they were married in 1955 and moved to her "adopted" home town of Brookville. Joe was a longtime football coach at Brookville High School and Dottie managed to make it to every football game for 25 years - missing only one after the birth of one of her daughters. She loved all the football players and enjoyed hosting the cake parties after the Friday night games. It meant so much that many of the players stayed in touch with her for years.
Dottie was a member of the St. Thomas Lutheran Church. She worked at the Brookville library for 19 years and was active in Delta Theta Tau Sorority, past chairman of the Franklin County , and the American Red Cross. Dottie was also a community mental health rape crisis volunteer and participated in the Brookville Garden Club. One of her favorite past-times was playing bridge. Dottie and Joe loved to travel and play golf in their retirement. Dottie had traveled to 49 of the states. They especially cherished their time with all their friends at Blue Crab Key in Bokeelia, Florida, where they spent their winters for 22 years.
Dottie is survived by her daughters, Becky Codiano of Richmond, Karen (William) Kleinhenz of Westerville, OH, Rachel Crowley of Sioux Falls, SD, and Julie (Mark) Harcourt of Rushville; grandchildren, Adam Harcourt, Abby Harcourt Hayes, and Madeline Kleinhenz, and one great-granddaughter, Harlon Jo Hayes. Besides her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Joseph.
A special thank you to all her care givers and loving friends who cared for her these last 6 years. A funeral was held for immediate family only. A memorial service will be held at a later date when all can meet. Memorial contributions can be sent directly to the Joseph Codiano Memorial Scholarship Fund in c/o FCCF at 527 Main Street, Brookville IN 47012 or at franklincountyindiana.com, Margaret Mary Hospice at 108 N. Elm Street, Batesville IN 47006, or to a . www.cookrosenberger.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020