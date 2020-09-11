1/1
Dorothy B. Lee
Richmond - Dorothy B. Lee, age 94, went home to be with the Lord on Monday (September 7, 2020). Dorothy was born on March 19, 1926 in London, Kentucky to Bleve and Ethel Waldon Eaton. She retired from Reid Hospital after 18 years of service. Dorothy was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and a patient at Forest Park for 2 ½ years.

Dorothy was dearly loved and will be missed by her children Peggy Walters of Richmond, Tracy Venable of Panama City, FL, Walter Presley of Ocala, FL, Michael Presley of Cincinnati, OH and Paul Presley of Defuniak Springs, FL; grandchildren Cindy Himelick of Fountain City, Amy Fox of Eaton, OH, Tiffany Presley of Cincinnati, OH, Hope Weakland of Florida, Mandy Bell of Florida, Stephanie Venable of Florida, Jack, Scott and Phil Presley of Indianapolis, IN, Paul Presley Jr. of Florida, Mike Presley of Florida, and Erin Presley of Eaton, OH; 28 great grandchildren; sisters Jean of Tennessee, Mary of Kentucky and Betty of Kentucky; brother Robert Eaton of Kentucky. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband Bernard Presley (1971), second husband Lloyd Lee (1991); grandson Troy Walters (1994) and brother James Eaton.

Services for Dorothy will be at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday (September 16th, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Earlham Cemetery. Pastor Brett Karanovich will officiate. Family and friends may call from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday (September 16th, 2020) at the funeral home.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
