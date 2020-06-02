Dorothy E. LaMaster
Richmond - Dorothy E. LaMaster, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Arbor Trace.
Born October 10, 1932, in Madison, Kansas, to Dana and Willia Patteson Uncapher, Dorothy lived most of her life in Richmond. She was a 1952 graduate of Connersville High School and attended Ball State University. Dorothy loved teaching and was a Chapter 1 Reading Tutor at Garrison Elementary and had taught preschool at The Learning Tree. She previously worked at Alcoa. Dorothy attended Calvary Baptist Church and Central Baptist Church, where she enjoyed working in the children's ministry. Dorothy was a Girl Scout leader for 11 years and a member of the Centerville Stamp Club, Richmond Art Museum, TOPS, and Richmond Genealogy Society. She loved to draw and paint, solve cypher puzzles, and spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Robert G. LaMaster, to whom she was married on March 18, 1960; daughter, KeLinda LaMaster-Flory and her husband, Rodney Flory of Dublin, Ohio; son, Brian LaMaster of Richmond; grandchildren, Adam (fiancée, Donna White) LaMaster of Eaton, Ohio, and Abigale and Aleksander Flory, both of Dublin; great-granddaughter, Marley LaMaster; brothers, Charley Uncapher of Connersville, Indiana, and John (Margaret) Uncapher of Lenoir City, North Carolina; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marylin Beals, Betty Jo Uncapher, Annabelle Richardson, and Lola Demoret; and brothers, Joseph, Eddie, Marshall, Harold, and Billy Ray Uncapher.
The family would like to thank the staff of Arbor Trace for the loving care they gave to Dorothy over the past 2½ years.
Visitation for Dorothy E. LaMaster will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Richmond Art Museum, P.O. Box 816, Richmond, IN 47375 or you may donate a children's book in Dorothy's honor to Morrisson Reeves Library, 80 North 6th Street, Richmond or to your favorite school.
date 2020-06-02
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.