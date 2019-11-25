|
Dorothy E. Maple Thompson
Connersville -
Dorothy E. Maple Thompson, 94, a Connersville native, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at Reid Health of Richmond.
Dorothy was born in Connersville, on August 26, 1925, to the late Carl and Blanche Seals Maple. On November 6, 1965, in Connersville, she married the love of her life Wesley P. Thompson, who died September 1, 1988.
Dorothy enjoyed big band music, ball room dancing and won several competitions with her special family friend, "Doc". She also enjoyed shopping, going on trips to Florida with her husband, Wes and other family members, Francis and Inez. Dorothy was the person who would say a kind word to anyone who was having a difficult day or situation. Her favorite color was yellow.
The family would like to give a big thank you to Brookdale staff and management for five and half years of excellent-excellent care and service. They would also like to thank Reid Health for their care of Dorothy.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter: Melody A. Weber of Brookville: a grandson: Wesley A. Lea and his wife, Rebecca of Laurel; a granddaughter: Tara D. Lea of Brookville; two great-grandchildren: Chloe and Kylie Lea, both of Laurel; sister in-laws: Anita Latello of Richmond; Inez Maple of Connersville; nephews: Tim Maple of Connersville; Frankie and Mark Latello, both of Richmond; Jimmy Isaac of Connersville; Billy Isaac of Georgia; nieces: Arlene Sparks of Connersville; Wanda Roberts and Linda Hisle both of Connersville; Glenna Chamber of Richmond and several great-nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother: Francis Maple; a son in-law: Stephen M. Weber; a niece: Cynthia Maple and special family friend Olin "Doc" VanAusdahl.
Funeral services will be conducted at the same hour of her death, 1:11 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Myers Chapel, Connersville. Interment will follow in Dale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials contributions may be made to Franklin County Special Olympics.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019