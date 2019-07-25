Services
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church
1929 - 2019
Dorothy Grimes Obituary
Dorothy Grimes

Richmond - Dorothy Jean Nunley Grimes, age 90, earned her heavenly wings on, Sunday July 21, 2019, at Forrest Park Health Campus. Dorothy was born April 6, 1929 in Dickson, Tennessee to Allen and Eldora Akens Nunley.

Dorothy was a longstanding faithful member of Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church joining under the leadership of Rev. FW Weathers and continued under the leadership of LaRue Griffin. While a member, she sang in the senior choir and choir #2, The Living Sounds and the Voices of Peace. She was a dedicated member of the women's missionary, the kitchen committee and work with vacation bible school. Other hobbies included arts, crafts and sewing. She retired as a press operator at Graham Cleaners.

Dorothy married Walter Grimes May 23, 1943. To that union five children were born. She is survived by her children, Linda Howard (Dayton, OH), Gwendolyn Vanlandingham, Dennis (Debora), Deborah and Phillip Grimes all of Richmond. Eight grandchildren, Glen Peebles, Jocelyn Thomas (Terrance), Buddy Vanlandingham (Nicole), Karnisha Satterfield, Ericha Taylor, Dennis Jr., Andre Grimes (Chandra) and Kimberly Robinson (Anthony). Twenty-two great grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren. Sisters: Betty Hughes, Annette Yarbrough, Myrtle Pollard, Veronica Grigsby and Delores Corlew all of Dickson, TN. And a host of nieces and nephews. Special friends Sadia Hodgkin, Frances Sanders and Alberta Williams, also the McGarvey family.

She is preceded by her husband Walter, grandson, DeWayne Dock and great grandson Jayden Grimes, sisters, Willie B. Howse, Mary Lou Marsh and Carolyn Hogan. Brothers Stephen Akens, Billy Brown and Thomas Nunley.

Services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing from 11:00-1:00 with service beginning at 1:00. Burial will be at Earlham Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 25, 2019
