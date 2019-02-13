Services
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-1133
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Dorothy Hiestand Obituary
Dorothy Hiestand

Greenville, Ohio - Dorothy M. Hiestand, 78, of Greenville, Ohio, formerly of Rossburg, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville.

She was born on May 21, 1940 in Union City, Ohio to the late Raymond and Doris (Rickert) Stump.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hiestand in 2006, whom she married on September 16, 1966; her sisters, Mary Alice Alexander, Nellie Stump, Ruth Ralston, and Martha Neal; her brothers, Harry Stump, Robert Stump, Rodney Stump, Richard Stump, and Delbert Stump.

Dorothy was an independent woman and was proud of it. She was a hard worker and rarely accepted help from her family. She was always there when people needed her. She enjoyed babysitting children. Dorothy spend 12 years working for the Center of Hope in Union City, Ohio and then invested over 20 years to the Union City Body Company. She also enjoyed attending the First Church of God in Ansonia with her husband.

She is survived by her brothers, Raymond Stump, Jr. of Union City, Ohio, Charles (Heather) Stump of Celina, Ohio, and Gilbert (Theresa) Stump of Columbus, Ohio; her sister, Catherine Stump of Greenville; numerous nieces and nephews; her special friend, Edward John Turner of Greenville; and her step-children, Wanda Mollis of Riverveiw, Florida and Jeff Hiestand of Gulf Port, Mississippi.

A Celebration of Dorothy's life will take place at 10:00 am on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with Pastor Eric Knight officiating. Burial will follow at the Teegarden Cemetery near Ansonia, Ohio.

Guest may visit with Dorothy's family on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Friday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, both at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tributefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 13, 2019
