Richmond - Dorothy Jean Tom, age 95, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Born November 23, 1923, in Wayne County, Indiana, to Charles and Inez Meek Sittloh, Dorothy was a life-long resident of Wayne County. She was a 1941 graduate of Centerville High School. Dorothy owned Tom Lumber & Supply and was a former antique dealer. She was a member and past president of Psi Iota Xi sorority and was actively involved with the Centerville High School Alumni. Dorothy was a "saver", who enjoyed playing Bridge, collecting antiques, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons, David (Nancy) Tom of Apache Junction, Arizona, and Kyle (Brenda) Tom of Richmond; grandchildren, Beth (Brian Ward) Tom of Tempe, Arizona, Jeremy (Tina) Tom of Indianapolis, Indiana, Andrea Tom of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Rob (Shelley) Tom of Apache Junction, and Kyle Tom of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, R.K. "Bob" Tom, who died March 4, 2002; parents; two sisters; and two brothers.

Visitation for Dorothy Jean Tom will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 18, 2019
