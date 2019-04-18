Dorothy Jean Tom



Richmond - Dorothy Jean Tom, age 95, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019.



Born November 23, 1923, in Wayne County, Indiana, to Charles and Inez Meek Sittloh, Dorothy was a life-long resident of Wayne County. She was a 1941 graduate of Centerville High School. Dorothy owned Tom Lumber & Supply and was a former antique dealer. She was a member and past president of Psi Iota Xi sorority and was actively involved with the Centerville High School Alumni. Dorothy was a "saver", who enjoyed playing Bridge, collecting antiques, and spending time with her family.



Survivors include her sons, David (Nancy) Tom of Apache Junction, Arizona, and Kyle (Brenda) Tom of Richmond; grandchildren, Beth (Brian Ward) Tom of Tempe, Arizona, Jeremy (Tina) Tom of Indianapolis, Indiana, Andrea Tom of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Rob (Shelley) Tom of Apache Junction, and Kyle Tom of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, R.K. "Bob" Tom, who died March 4, 2002; parents; two sisters; and two brothers.



Visitation for Dorothy Jean Tom will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.



Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 18, 2019