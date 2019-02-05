|
|
Dorothy L. Gibbs
Richmond - Dorothy L. Gibbs (Lacy), age 78, formerly of Richmond and Connersville, died Thursday (January 31, 2019) at her home in Florence, Kentucky. She was born in Richmond on July 2, 1940 to Charles Walter and Edna L. Chaney Lacy and had lived in this area all her life before moving to Kentucky a few years ago. She had worked for Checker Oil, Dougherty Orchard and as a teacher aid for Milton Schools. She was a member of the Moose Lodge.
Survivors include her children, Daniel (Belinda) Gibbs of Verona, Kentucky, Jennifer (Tom) Barrett of Connersville, Indiana, Kimberly (Jeff) Barrett of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, Victoria Stevens of Crittenden, Kentucky, Allen (Teresa) Gibbs of Connersville, Indiana Donald Jr. (Tina) Gibbs of Winchester, Indiana; she had 27 grandchildren, Tommy, Ben, Jeffrey, Mikey, Jonathan, D.J., Brian, Samantha, Matthew, Michael, Brandy, Terry, Dylan, Cory, Emily, McKenzie, Lindzie, Patience, Arron, Billy, Cheryl, Josh, Jennifer, Julia, Mary, Kristina, Missy and several great grandchildren and a great great grandchild to be born soon; brother Michael Lacy, and uncle Ardin Chaney, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death was her father and mother, siblings Gene Chaney, Joe Lacy, John Lacy, Carolyn Gonsalves, Victoria Griffith, Calvin Lacy, Lynn Hesson, and the father of her children.
Services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday (February 6, 2019) in Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor Brett Karanovich will officiate. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday (February 6, 2019) from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 5, 2019