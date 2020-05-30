Dorothy L. Kincaid
Richmond - Dorothy L. Kincaid, age 81, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Ambassador Healthcare.
Born May 30, 1938, in Carrollton, Kentucky, to Carl and Ruby Hartman Goins, Dorothy lived in Richmond most of her life. She retired from the Richmond State Hospital in June 2003, where she served as a dietary aide for over 20 years. Dorothy attended First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Dorothy was a loving caregiver for many people throughout the years. She was a true friend to all who knew her.
Survivors include her daughter, Jeannette Prager of Indianapolis, Indiana; son, Harold "Wayne" (Dee Dee) Collins of Richmond; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Della (Fred) Harden of Schererville, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including special friend, Jean Pugh.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Omar David Kincaid and the father of her children, Gerald Wayne Collins; three grandsons; parents; sister, Madlynn; brothers, Danny and Doug; son-in-law, Sam Prager; two nieces; and nephew.
Special thanks to the staff of Ambassador Healthcare for the excellent care they gave to Dorothy over the past seven years.
Visitation for Dorothy L. Kincaid will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Cross officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Galilean Baptist Church, 204 South Morton Avenue, Centerville, IN 47330.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 30 to May 31, 2020.