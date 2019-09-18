|
|
Dorothy Leeson
Cambridge City - Dorothy Belle Leeson, 96, of Cambridge City passed away the evening of September 16th, 2019 at Stonebrooke Nursing and Rehabilitation of New Castle. Born to the late James and Nellie (Michael) Lane, Dorothy was born on February 11, 1923 in Lewisville, Indiana. She graduated from Lewisville High School with the class of 1941 and later from the Richmond Business College. Dorothy married her husband, Sam, in New Castle in 1962. Together they operated the Mt. Auburn Aquarium for 30 years. She also worked as an accountant at American Kitchen in Connersville. She has been a member of the Cambridge City community for over 56 years.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, Dan (Connie) Lane of Connersville; her caregiver, Phil (Sharon) Newhouse of Cambridge City; special friend Deloris Guffey; several nieces and nephews
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Leeson; 3 brothers, Paul, Russell, and Bob Lane.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. on Thursday September 19th, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Burial to follow at the Lewisville Cemetery, Lewisville, Indiana.
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 18, 2019