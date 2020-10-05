1/1
Dorothy M. Coffin
Dorothy M. Coffin

Richmond - Dorothy M. Coffin, age 95, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Forest Park Health Campus.

Born May 22, 1925, in Darke County, Ohio, to Ellis and Helen Alexander, Dorothy lived in Richmond most of her life. She attended West Richmond Friends Meeting. Dorothy enjoyed bowling, caring for her yard, sewing, quilting, crafting, and hosting family gatherings.

Survivors include her children, Pam (Ron) Davis of Cambridge City, Indiana, and Bill Coffin of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Kerry (John) Blankenship of Lafayette, Indiana, Doug (Dixie) Coffin and Robbin Wilson, both of Richmond, and Mike Coffin of Gulfport, Mississippi; great-grandchildren, Josh, Jimmie, Kayla, and Matthew Coffin and Emma Leigh Blankenship; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris Weadick, Phyllis Tyra, Marilyn (Mike) Brandon, Margaret Kissner, Patty Sellman, Betty Deckard, Saundra Krammes, and Robert (Janet) Alexander; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Clifford J. Coffin, who died September 8, 2007; stepson, Jim Coffin; and parents.

Private entombment for Dorothy M. Coffin will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
