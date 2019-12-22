|
|
Dorothy Shroyer
Markle, IN - Dorothy M. Shroyer, of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
She was born May 5, 1925 in Wabash, Indiana to the late Loren and Hazel (Ply) Rife. She was a Homemaker and of the Presbyterian faith. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and playing golf in her younger years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wendell D. Shroyer, daughter, Cathy Gossett and 1 granddaughter.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Shroyer of Miami, FL, Gary Shroyer of Lake Wales, FL and Uniondale, IN, Michael Shroyer of Markle, IN; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with service at 10:00 AM Friday, December 27, 2019. Interment will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 12 at Turnpointe Community Church, 500 West Logan Street, Markle, IN 46770.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jngfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019