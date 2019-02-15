|
Doug Colvin
Economy - Douglas E. Colvin, 71, of Economy, Indiana passed away after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday morning February 13, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Douglas "Doug" was born in New Castle, Indiana, to John and Marian (Paddock) Colvin. He graduated from Hagerstown Senior High School with the class of 1966. Doug was a member of the Centerville Masonic Lodge and York Rite of Richmond. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and received two Purple Hearts. After returning home, Doug began his work career for DANA Corporation in Hagerstown and retired from the Richmond Foundry after 32 years of service. Doug was an avid horseman and horse farrier for many years. He was a long time Wayne County horse and pony 4-H leader where he shared his love for horses with many. He was a former member of the Wayne County Sheriff Reserves where he served on the Mounted Patrol.
Survivors include his loving wife, Pamela (Carlin) Colvin; brothers, Jack (Susan) Colvin, Jim Colvin, Larry Colvin, Jeffery (Tammy) Colvin; sister, Connie (Ed) Hobson and many cherished nieces and nephews including 2 nieces that he considered his daughters, Angela (Colvin) Moody and Jessica Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles (Chuck) R. Colvin, John Colvin Jr., and Gary Colvin; niece, Sherry (Wine) Marchbanks.
The family would like to thank Reid Hospice Care, especially Rebecca Jester and Rick Alvey.
Visitation will be held on Saturday February 16th from 3 until 6 p.m. at the Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. The visitation will close with Masonic services followed by Military Honors conducted by New Castle American Legion / V.F.W. Honor Guard.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 15, 2019