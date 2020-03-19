|
Douglas A. Jones
Cambridge City, Ind. - Douglas A. Jones, age 64, of Cambridge City, Indiana, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Born November 1, 1955, in Charleston, West Virginia, to William H. and Rita A. Dagenfield Jones, Doug lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of his life. He attended Richmond High School. Doug was a plant supervisor at Milestone Contractors. He was a member of Laborers' Union Local 1112. Doug could fix anything, even using duct tape at times. He enjoyed mowing his yard and was an avid Colts fan.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Vicki Clevenger Jones; daughter, Jessica Cottrell of Volvo, Illinois; son, Nathan Cottrell of Centerville, Indiana; grandsons, Andrew and Luke Cottrell; brother, Kevin Jones of Richmond; and sister-in-law, Christina Clevenger of Centerville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nephews, Jacob and Walker Jones.
Due to our current environment, we regret to inform you that services for Douglas A. Jones will be private. Burial will be in Doddridge Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Doddridge Chapel Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 113, Centerville, IN 47330.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020