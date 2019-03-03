|
|
Douglas Allen Owens
Black Canyon City, Ariz. - Douglas Allen Owens, age 57, of Black Canyon City, Arizona, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at his home.
Born June 10, 1961, in Richmond, Indiana, to Robert and Elizabeth Powell Owens, Doug was a 1979 graduate of Richmond High School. He moved to Arizona 17 years ago, where he worked as an instructor at the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Phoenix, Arizona.
Survivors include his daughter, Shannon (Phillip) Craft of Richmond; grandchildren, Trenton and Scarlett Craft; mother, Elizabeth Owens of Richmond; brothers, Bob (Derenda) Owens and David (Sheila) Owens, both of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and maternal and paternal grandparents.
A private service for Douglas Allen Owens will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 3, 2019