Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Allen Owens


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas Allen Owens Obituary
Douglas Allen Owens

Black Canyon City, Ariz. - Douglas Allen Owens, age 57, of Black Canyon City, Arizona, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at his home.

Born June 10, 1961, in Richmond, Indiana, to Robert and Elizabeth Powell Owens, Doug was a 1979 graduate of Richmond High School. He moved to Arizona 17 years ago, where he worked as an instructor at the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Phoenix, Arizona.

Survivors include his daughter, Shannon (Phillip) Craft of Richmond; grandchildren, Trenton and Scarlett Craft; mother, Elizabeth Owens of Richmond; brothers, Bob (Derenda) Owens and David (Sheila) Owens, both of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and maternal and paternal grandparents.

A private service for Douglas Allen Owens will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now