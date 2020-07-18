Douglas D. Duffield
Saint Marys, OH - Douglas D. Duffield, age 72, of Saint Marys, OH and formerly of New Paris, OH passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, OH. He was born January 23, 1948 in Richmond, IN to the late Junior and Juanita Duffield. Doug retired in 1992 from Belden Wire and Cable of Richmond, IN to follow his wife in the ministry. He then served as a housing coordinator for various United Methodist Missions including Upshur County Parish House and Crosslines in Buckhannon, WV. He enjoyed woodworking, working with stained glass, hand carving and attending his "bored" meetings at Otterbein Senior Living Community. Doug never knew a stranger, he was kind hearted, generous and would lend a hand to anyone in need. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son Jason Duffield. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol Duffield of Saint Marys, OH; daughter-in-law Silvana Duffield of Brazil; nephew (like a son) David (Jennifer) Showalter and children Riley and Tara; daughter Jennifer (Arno) Springer of North Carolina; son Jeremy (Jennifer) Duffield of Plain City, OH; grandchildren: Marcos Anjos, Thalia and Tamara Duffield, A.J.and Sierra Springer, Madison and Andrew Duffield; brothers Dennis (Gayle) Duffield of Watauga, TX and Randy (Barbara) Duffield of New Paris, OH. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private memorial service with a public livestream of the service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Please visit the funeral home website at www.gsbfuneralhome.com
, click on Doug's obituary page and then view webcast to view the livestream of the service. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.