Douglas Graf
Richmond - Douglas Graf of Richmond, Indiana went to meet his dad on the beautiful mountain top in heaven on February 14, 2020 after a yearlong battle with lung cancer. He was born May 26, 1959 in Richmond, Indiana to Art and Goldena Graf and lived in the Centerville, Richmond area his entire life.
He is survived by his mother Goldena Graf of Richmond, his sister Kim Weimer of Modesto, California, and his brother Greg Graf of Clayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father Arthur Graf in 1997.
Doug always enjoyed music. His favorite radio station was K-Love. In his teens and twenties he has a proficient piano player with a beautiful voice. He was a part of the New Creations' choir for several years and traveled with them to various churches to perform. Doug loved to play cards and to joke around with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home 222 North 10th Street Richmond. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020