Douglas Webb Rankin



Englewood, FL - Douglas W. Rankin, 78 passed away peacefully in Englewood, FL due to Pneumonia and natural causes.



Doug graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 1961 and those who knew him in high



school knew of his love for cars, the Indy 500, his best high school buddies, high school sweetheart, Karen, being a prankster, and a love for good times. In addition, he worked for H & T Optical which transformed into his love for the optical industry.



After high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Karen Eastman and they had four daughters together. He made the endeavor into the business world where he became a dedicated entrepreneur and business owner in Indiana and Florida.



In later years, he became a collector of cars, continued a love for auto racing including Indy, Formula 1, and Nascar. He was a member of the Englewood #2554 Moose Lodge and Fraternal Chapter #3885 of the Eagles Lodges in Florida. He also participated in and attended many classic car shows. He was an avid animal lover including a love of his exotic birds and cats.



He is predeceased by both of his parents, Charles Webb Rankin and Mary Mutchner Rankin, his daughter, Linda Suzanne Rankin. He is survived by his daughters, Roberta (Steve) Berhalter, Rebecca (Tommy Mayberry) Rankin, Dr. Kimberly Rankin-Golbuff, and MeChelle Vance along with their mothers, his first wife, Karen Eastman Rankin and second wife, Donna Owens. He is also survived by grandchildren Heather Wildenstein, Samantha Wildenstein, Amanda (Ben) Burman, Stephanie (Tim) Falco, Steven Berhalter, Matthew Golbuff, Nicklaus Berhalter, Brandon Long, Nigel Vance, Isaac Vance, Michael Golbuff, several great-grandchildren, other family and former spouses, lifetime friends, and significant other, Rita Minton.



Services and a celebration of life are pending at a later date TBD early 2021 in Richmond Indiana with a private burial service at Earlham Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place in Florida with close family and friends.









