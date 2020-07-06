1/1
Dustin L. Kuhn
1987 - 2020
Dustin L. Kuhn

Centerville, Ind. - Dustin L. Kuhn, age 33, of Centerville, Indiana, died unexpectedly Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home.

Born May 19, 1987, in New Castle, Indiana, to William Lloyd "Bill" Kuhn and Terri L. Bowman, Dustin was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. He was a 2005 graduate of Lincoln High School and attended Ball State University. Dustin enjoyed playing computer games and cooking. He was an amazing guy with a huge heart, who would do whatever he could to make others happy. Dustin loved spending time with his family, friends, and dog, Jetta.

Survivors include his father, Bill (Sherri) Kuhn of Richmond; siblings, Nicole L. (Jasper Kidd) Kuhn of New Castle, Mesha Kuhn of Richmond, Ryan (Annette) Morefield of Rushville, Indiana, and Rishae (Rusty) Lee of New Castle; grandmother, Ruth E. Demmons Bowman of Centerville; uncles, Steve P. (Alicia) Bowman of Modoc, Indiana, and Roger Kuhn and Larry (Spencer) Kuhn, both of Cambridge City, Indiana; nieces, Aailyah Rogers, Jaycie Pitcher, Aislin Lee, Ryanna Morefield, and Melliya Morefield; nephew, Elon Kidd; great-aunt, Millie (Bill) Townsend; numerous cousins, including special cousins, Madison O'Neill, Lauren Rohrer, Carol Davidson, Alan Kuhn, and Vinny Kuhn; and many friends, including special friends, Matt Camden, Logan Pruitt, and Kyle Harrison.

He was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents, Paul E. Bowman, Larry Kuhn, and Shirley Leo; aunt, Lisa G. Bowman; niece, Caitlyn M. Bowman; and beloved dog, Meela.

Visitation for Dustin L. Kuhn will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Shelton officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 6 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
