Dwight R. "Panama Red" Collins
Eaton, OH - Dwight R. Collins "Panama Red", age 58, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Monday morning, June 3, 2019. Born May 26, 1961, he was the son of Earl and Garnet (Windle) Collins. He worked as a tattoo artist for over 30 years as the owner of Panama Red's Tattoo in Oxford and Middletown, and most recently at Alley Cat Tattoo in Eaton. He played harmonica with several different blues bands in the area and around the country. Panama enjoyed riding his motorcycle, helping others and spending time with family. He enjoyed going to Bike and Tattoo shows. He is preceded in death by his father Earl Collins in 2009.
Survived by partner of 20 years Michele Shepherd of Eaton; daughter Arianna Claire Collins of Eaton; stepsons Jacob (Erin) Kovach of New Paris and James (Brittany) Lutz of Lynchburg, VA; grandbabies Alaythea and Reyah Lutz of Lynchburg; mother Garnet Collins of West Alexandria; sister Sherrie (Allen) Adkins of West Alexandria; niece Leeanne (Johnny) Stapleton of Eaton; nephews AJ (Tracy) Marker and Anthony Allen Adkins all of West Alexandria; along with numerous great nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM. www.rlcfc.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 4, 2019