E. Christine Brune
Fishers - 90, of Fishers passed away May 25, 2019. Born April 3, 1929, in Alexandria, the daughter of the late Roy Lee and Nellie Elnora (Clevenger) Johnston. She was preceded in passing by her husband, John C. Brune on March 10, 2016, after 60 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children; John Joseph Brune, Linda Ruth Scott, Nora Lee (Phillip) McNew, Inga Marie (Colon) Lakes, Shawn Renee (Gerald) Dumann, Kellie Ann Brune (Jimi Herman) and Melanie Erin Brune; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Lee Hansen. She also leaves behind a special group of friends at Allisonville Meadows, where she resided for the past six years.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The . Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 30, 2019