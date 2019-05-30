Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Brune
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Christine Brune


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
E. Christine Brune Obituary
E. Christine Brune

Fishers - 90, of Fishers passed away May 25, 2019. Born April 3, 1929, in Alexandria, the daughter of the late Roy Lee and Nellie Elnora (Clevenger) Johnston. She was preceded in passing by her husband, John C. Brune on March 10, 2016, after 60 years of marriage.

She is survived by her children; John Joseph Brune, Linda Ruth Scott, Nora Lee (Phillip) McNew, Inga Marie (Colon) Lakes, Shawn Renee (Gerald) Dumann, Kellie Ann Brune (Jimi Herman) and Melanie Erin Brune; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Lee Hansen. She also leaves behind a special group of friends at Allisonville Meadows, where she resided for the past six years.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The . Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Download Now