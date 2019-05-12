Eadith Pearl Greene Miller



Richmond - Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-great grandmother Edith Pearl Greene Miller, age 89 of Fountain City, Indiana passed away at Rosebud Village in Richmond, Indiana May 9, 2019. Edith suffered from Alzheimer's disease for the last few years and passed from complications. She was born July 1, 1929 in Friendsville, Tennessee. Edith worked at Mercury Records, Richmond, for many years until her retirement.



Edith was preceded in death by her parents Harvey H. and Ida Charlotte LeQuire Greene of Friendsville, Tennessee; by her beloved son, Jack W. Miller who died in Vietnam in 1968; and her beloved husband, James H. Miller, who died in 2004.



Survivors are daughter Carolyn Comfort (Mike) of Broadway, North Carolina; grandchildren Michelle Comfort (fiancé Jamie Cruzen) of O'Fallon, MO and James Comfort of Charleston, SC; son Larry E. Miller of Eaton, Ohio; grandson Shaun Miller (Rachel) of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and great grandchildren Lakin and Lainee Miller; granddaughter Trinette Cox (Johnny) of Economy and great grandchildren Sorcha Cox of Richmond; Casey Cox of Economy, and Christian (fiancé Allie Thomas) Cox and great great granddaughter Evalene Willow Cox of Centerville; and son Jeffrey L. Miller of Fountain City and granddaughter Steely Miller of Richmond ; and also survived by daughters-in-love, Robyn Miller and Lisa Miller of Richmond.



Also surviving are two sisters: Mary Sue Greene Coyle of Richmond and Dorothy Lynne Greene Beaver of Richmond; numerous nieces and nephews and friends.



Edith and James both were born and raised in Friendsville, TN and they married in 1946. Edith loved her Indiana family roots and cherished her Tennessee family roots all her life. Edith's family roots ran deep in Blount County, Tennessee in the foothills of The Great Smoky Mountains.



Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be at Willow Grove Cemetery in Fountain City



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be to the or . Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 12, 2019