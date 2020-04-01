Services
Earby James Armstead


1940 - 2020
Earby James Armstead Obituary
Earby James Armstead

Richmond - Earby James Armstead 79, transitioned peacefully on Saturday, March 28 after a short stay at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana. Earby was born on December 26, 1940 in Mobile, Alabama to Alfred C. Armstead, Sr. and Ella Jane (Richardson) Armstead and was a longtime resident of Richmond Indiana where he graduated from Richmond High School in 1960. Upon graduation from high school, he was drafted into the United States Army and served during the Vietnam era. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he began his career at Belden Corporation as a Machinist where he remained a dedicated employee for 37 years until his retirement.

During his youth, Earby was a member of Bethel AME church and later became a devoted member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Richmond. In addition to spending quality time with his family, He enjoyed several hobbies including harness horse racing, bowling, farming, gardening and outdoor grilling just to name a few.

Earby is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Barbara Ann (Patterson) Armstead, his two daughters, Lisa Armstead and Doriel (Dori) Armstead, his sisters Mary Ella Armstead, Patricia Armstead Terrell (Wilson), his brothers Alfred Armstead Jr, Ronnie Armstead (Shelia), and his sisters-in-law, Etta Lundy, Mary Prince (Charlie), Lavera Patterson and Janice Armstead. Earby also leaves to cherish his memory to a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted life-long friends.

He was preceded in death by both parents, three brothers Jerry Armstead, Bobby Armstead and Michael Armstead and one sister Mae Armstead Washington.

Considering the current COVID-19 restrictions a private service will be held and a public memorial will be scheduled and announced once the social distancing restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
