Earl M. Baker
Economy - Earl Manuel Baker, 91, a long time resident of the Economy area, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville Ohio, where he had recently resided. He was born in New Paris, OH on March 5, 1928 to David Boyer and Clare (Schroeder) Baker. He resided and farmed in the Economy area for 54 years. Earl was a member of Sugar Grove Community Church. He served with the US Marine Corps and was a member of Economy Lions Club and Men for Missions. Survivors include 4 children, Steven Baker, Norman Baker (Lisa), Jon Baker (Phyllis) and Jennifer Bell (David); 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sharon Hall and a sister-in-law. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Baker in 2002 and 4 siblings.
Visitation will be 10 AM to 12 noon on Wednesday, June 26, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 12 noon. Pastor Adam Rinehart will officiate. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 25, 2019