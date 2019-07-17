Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Earline E. Sizemore


1939 - 2019
Earline E. Sizemore Obituary
Earline E. Sizemore

West Manchester, Ohio - Earline E. Sizemore, 80 of West Manchester, OH, died Monday, July 15, 2019. Born April 1, 1939 in Camden, N.J. daughter of the late Paul Edwin & Catherine Agnes (Robinson) Rube. Preceded in death by husband, Robert E. Sizemore, sons, William, Marvin and Martin Sizemore. great grandson, Shane A. Sizemore, great granddaughter, Olivia Starr Wallace; brothers, Joe J. Armstrong and Paul T. Rube. Survivors: daughter, Annette Williamson; son, Darrell E. Sizemore; companion, Walter Bryant, Jr.; brother, Earl N. Rube; sisters, Mary E., Baker and Edith M. (Russell) Grosz; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., New Paris, OH. Funeral service 12:00 P.M. Interment Wares Chapel Cemetery, West Manchester, OH. Condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 17, 2019
