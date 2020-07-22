Easter Doolin
Richmond - Easter Doolin, age 75, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born July 4, 1945, in Arjay, Kentucky, to Roosevelt and Ollie Sizemore Wagner, Easter lived in the Wayne County, Indiana, area for the biggest part of her life. She was a member of the Temple of God Church. Easter really liked dogs and squirrels. She had a heart of gold. Easter helped raise kids that were not her own and considered anyone "family" who came to her home. She loved her family dearly and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Rev. Lucille (Phillip) Alvey of Richmond; sons, Carlos Doolin Jr. and Phillip Doolin, both of Richmond; grandchildren, Carla Jo, Louann, Boony, Joe, Nicki, Carlos, Steven, Calvin, Patsy, Cindy, Allen, Carlie Anne, and William Carlos; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Dennis (Marsha) Wagner of Lexington, Kentucky, Peggy Messer and Lucille Messer, both of Arjay, and Millie Doolin of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Carlos L. Doolin Sr., who died June 29, 2015; son, Clifford Doolin and grandson/son, William Charlie Doolin; great-granddaughter, Sylina Mason; parents; brothers, Leonard Wagner, I.J. Wagner, and Jim Matt Wagner; and two nephews.
Visitation for Easter Doolin and her grandson/son, William Charlie Doolin, who died July 19, 2020, will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Temple of God Church, 1005 Hunt Street, Richmond. Burials will be in Spring Lawn Cemetery, New Paris.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.