Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Ed York

Ed York Obituary
Ed York

Richmond - Ed York, age 68, of Richmond, Indiana, went home to be with his Lord Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Reid Health surrounded by his family.

Born December 2, 1950, in Richmond, Indiana, to William Zack and Helen Wilkinson York, Ed was a life-long resident of Wayne County. He retired from J.M. Hutton after 25 years of service and had formerly worked at Natco. Ed was a member of Ravinia Park Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Ed was a loving and faithful husband, father, and papaw, who was extremely loyal and dedicated to his family.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Wilma Newton York; children, Sandy (Ron) Gulley of New Paris, Ohio, Jim (Amy) York of Winchester, Indiana, Ashley York of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Gage York of New Castle, Indiana; grandchildren, LeKisha, Tyler, Kasandra, Zach, Jacob, Gracie, Sam, Joey, Haylie, and Chelsie; great-grandchildren, Jay Lee, Naomi, and Jamie; siblings, Linda (Jerry) Noelker of Richmond, Phillip (Lan) York of Virginia, Joe York of Richmond, and Monty "Skip" (Mary) York of Greens Fork, Indiana; brother-in-law, Dave Noelker of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, John York; parents; and sister, Brenda Sue Noelker.

Visitation for Ed York will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with his dear friend, Rev. James E. Slaven officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Ravinia Park Baptist Church, 3015 South B Street, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
