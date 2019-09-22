Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Partin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Partin


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie Partin Obituary
Eddie Partin

Centerville - Eddie Partin, age 69, of Centerville, Indiana passed away Tuesday (September 17, 2019) at The Springs of Richmond surrounded by family. Eddie was born on November 27, 1949 to Robert and Betty Grant Bennett in Barbersville, Kentucky. Eddie married the love of his life Brenda Heaton on March 18, 1978 in Jellico, Tennessee. He worked for Hoffco for 44 years and retired as a general manager. Eddie loved his family and loved to watch old westerns. He also enjoyed classic cars, car shows and restoring classic cars. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

Survivors include wife Brenda Heaton Partin; children Michael (Kylena) Partin, Rob Partin and Chris Partin; siblings Dallas (Rosella) Bennett, Brenda (Robert) Hickman, Larry (Sherry) Bennett, Tim (Julie) Bennett, Tammy (Rob) Campbell and Sue (Randy) Day; grandchildren Kayleigh, Zoey, Remmington Partin, Chelsea, Dylan, Eric, Ashley Partin, Eliza and Landon Partin; several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by sister Sherry (Charles) Freeman and nephew Robert Hickman Jr..

Services for Eddie will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday (September 23, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor Jim Slaven and Pastor Alton Hale will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Earlham Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Monday (September 23, 2019) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now