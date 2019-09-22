|
Eddie Partin
Centerville - Eddie Partin, age 69, of Centerville, Indiana passed away Tuesday (September 17, 2019) at The Springs of Richmond surrounded by family. Eddie was born on November 27, 1949 to Robert and Betty Grant Bennett in Barbersville, Kentucky. Eddie married the love of his life Brenda Heaton on March 18, 1978 in Jellico, Tennessee. He worked for Hoffco for 44 years and retired as a general manager. Eddie loved his family and loved to watch old westerns. He also enjoyed classic cars, car shows and restoring classic cars. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Survivors include wife Brenda Heaton Partin; children Michael (Kylena) Partin, Rob Partin and Chris Partin; siblings Dallas (Rosella) Bennett, Brenda (Robert) Hickman, Larry (Sherry) Bennett, Tim (Julie) Bennett, Tammy (Rob) Campbell and Sue (Randy) Day; grandchildren Kayleigh, Zoey, Remmington Partin, Chelsea, Dylan, Eric, Ashley Partin, Eliza and Landon Partin; several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by sister Sherry (Charles) Freeman and nephew Robert Hickman Jr..
Services for Eddie will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday (September 23, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor Jim Slaven and Pastor Alton Hale will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Earlham Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Monday (September 23, 2019) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 22, 2019