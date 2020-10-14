Edgar Crouch
Whitewater - Mr. Edgar Leo Crouch, 94, of Whitewater, passed away on Monday, October 12 at Reid Health Hospice Unit. He had been in declining health for several weeks prior.
He was born on January 8, 1926 in Richmond, Indiana to Thomas Jefferson and Estella Hannah Elizabeth Rieker Crouch.
Upon leaving high school, Edgar attended a trade school and became skilled in the knowledge of drafting and blueprint reading to enhance his job opportunities and future. He subsequently attained employment at Crosley here in Richmond. Shortly after leaving Crosley he enlisted in the US Army. He was a proud veteran of World War Two, serving in the campaigns to liberate the Rhineland and Central Europe in the European Theatre. He was then shipped to the Pacific Theatre in time to prepare to invade Japan and witnessed the end of the war.
Edgar returned home from the war and married the former Ellen Juanita Pugh in December 1946. He worked at Hodgin Runyon, Crosley Mfg. and sold insurance. He also worked at Holthouse Furniture in furniture sales and repair, from where he retired. Edgar was a skilled carpenter who enjoyed woodworking and repairing clocks. He was a supporter of the American Legion and enjoyed pitching horseshoes, bowling, fishing, auctions playing checkers and spending time with family. He was the proverbial handyman and jack-of-all-trades. He almost single-handedly kept the South American coffee growers in business.
Edgar will be missed by his wife of 74 years, Juanita; daughters & sons-in-law, Debra & Gary Brown and Janet & Gary Belew; sons, Dennis Crouch & wife, Dixie, and Steven Crouch; 6 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.
Edgar was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Micci Jo Champion, as well as several brothers and sisters.
Family & friends are invited to meet at Goshen Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16 for a graveside ceremony. Military rites will be delivered by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for Operation Restored Warrior, 6660 Delmonico Drive, Suite D, Box 477, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 or online at https://newhorizonsfoundation.com/projectsdonate/51-operation-restored-warrior/backing
; Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or the Reid Foundation for Hospice Care, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
.