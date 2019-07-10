Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
Edith C. Kinder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith C. Kinder


1932 - 2019
Edith C. Kinder Obituary
Edith C. Kinder

Richmond, Ind. - Edith C. Kinder, age 86, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born September 4, 1932, in Fayette County, Indiana, to Russell Arthur and Stella Vail Young, Edith lived all of her life in Fayette and Wayne County. She was a graduate of Fairview High School. Edith formerly worked as a stenographer and a realtor with Spartan Realty. She was an accomplished violinist and homemaker. Edith loved to vacation in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbara O'Neill of Palm Coast, Florida; son, Gregg A. (Debra) Kinder of Centerville, Indiana; grandchildren, Matthew and James Kinder; sister, Geneva Smith of Richmond; niece; several cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Max Kinder, who died July 19, 2013; daughter, Debra Kinder; parents; sister, Velma Jean Young; and brother, Harold Young.

Visitation for Edith C. Kinder will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Trevor Stanley officiating. Burial will be in Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Gideons International for the Memorial Bible Fund, P.O. Box 1092, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 10, 2019
