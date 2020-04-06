|
Edith Meyer
Milton - Edith Elizabeth Meyer, aged 97, died surrounded by loved ones on April 5th, 2020 at The Springs Nursing Home in Richmond. Edith was born May 22nd 1922 just outside of Milton, Indiana to James and Susan May, the fifth of six children. She graduated from Milton High School in 1940. She remained a lifelong resident. She married Joseph Meyer on May 23rd 1942 prior to his being deployed overseas to serve in WWII.
While Joseph was stationed in Iran, Edith worked at Perfect Circle in Hagerstown supporting the war effort.. Upon his return they built a home and lifetime together, raising their nine children and acres of strawberries. Those strawberries helped send several of their nine children to college and provided all of them with many valuable life lessons such as the importance of hard work and saving money for your goals.
Edith was an avid reader and would read every page of the local papers. She would enjoy staying up late at night listening to the radio, catching up with the news. Edith loved watching the birds and looked forward to the return of the hummingbirds every spring. She was delighted to catch a glimpse of an oriole or a scarlet tanager. She combined her love of reading and birds by acquiring many Readers Digest books on birds and wildlife.
After her marriage, Edith converted to Catholicism and attended Mass at St Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Cambridge City. She and Joseph along with their children were a weekly fixture of the last pew, allowing them an easy exit to deal with fussy babies and misbehaving children.
After all of her children were old enough to attend grade school, Edith returned to the workforce. Her skills in sign language were of great benefit when she worked at Milton Elementary School as a teacher's aid for Special Needs children. Edith was a natural caregiver and continued to volunteer with school outings after her retirement.
Edith was preceded in death by her brothers Kenneth (KIA during WWII), William, James and Charles May as well as her sister Maxine McGuire. Edith now joins her husband Joseph who passed in 2006.
Edith is survived by her nine children; Michael (Judy) Meyer of Hope, IN, Mark Meyer of Milton, IN, Glen Meyer of Vevay, IN, Betsy (Gayle) Schultz of Milton, IN, Christopher (Janet) Meyer of Greenwood, IN, Brian Meyer of Columbus, IN, Jeff Meyer of Laurel, IN, Jill Meyer of Vevay, IN and Jennifer (Chad) Dieselberg of Madison, AL, and her favorite puppy, Leo of everywhere. She has 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service with Father John Hall officiating Westside Cemetery in Milton Indiana. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations can be sent in her name to the Westside Cemetery Association PO Box 164, Milton IN 47357.
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel is entrusted with her arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.waskoms.com
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at later date for friends, neighbors and family.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020