Edna Mae Cooper



Richmond - Edna Mae Cooper, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Golden Living Center-Golden Rule.



Born October 15, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Penny Roy and Suzie Kazee Brown, Edna was a graduate of Sumner High School in St. Louis. She lived and worked in Houston, Texas, and St. Louis before moving to Richmond, where she retired as a dietary supervisor from Reid Health. Edna enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, and crocheting. She had a great sense of fashion, always "sharp as a tack". Edna will be dearly missed.



Survivors include her daughters, Crystal (Bruce) Dougher of Dallas, Texas, Natalie Franklin and Gia Mock, both of Richmond, and Carla (Matthew) Mobley of St. Louis; son, Semaj Mosley of St. Louis; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Herbert Body Sr., who lovingly raised her; father; brothers, Roy Ivory Brown and Herbert Body Jr.; and cousin, Barbara Jean Stewart.



The family would like to thank the West Garden staff at Golden Living Center-Golden Rule for the wonderful care they gave to Edna daily.



A private service for Edna Mae Cooper will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Memorial contributions may be made to: , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary