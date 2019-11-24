|
|
Edna Ruth Dean
Centerville, Ind. - Edna Ruth Dean, age 91, of Centerville, Indiana, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Forest Park Health Campus surrounded by her loving family.
Born May 13, 1928, in Kingston, Tennessee, to Burke and Letha Smith Johnston, Edna Ruth lived most of her life in Centerville. She was a 1947 graduate of Centerville High School. Edna Ruth was a farm wife. She also worked at Dunbar's Grocery, Doddridge Orchard, and the Centerville casket factory. Edna Ruth was a volunteer for a clothing ministry, a member of the Centerville-Abington Senior Center and the Centerville High School Alumni, and a lifetime member of the Union Chapel Church in Kingston. She loved cooking for her family and friends, sewing, gardening, canning, working outside, pitching horseshoes, and playing cornhole.
Survivors include her daughters, Sherry (Larry) Hensley of Centerville, Susie (Vaughn) Floyd of Scottsburg, Indiana, and Betty Barnett of Richmond, Indiana; grandchildren, Travis (Melissa) Hensley of Richmond, Cameron Floyd of Scottsburg, Brandon (Krista) Barnett of Centerville, and Brittany (Harrison) Aaron of Ingalls, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Gemma Barnett and Macy and Marshall Aaron; brother-in-law, Bill Senters of Centerville; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Horace B. Dean, who died November 14, 1995; grandson, Kyle Barnett; parents; sisters, Mary Senters and Joyce Plessinger; and brother, Herbert Johnston.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Rowena Kenney, and the wonderful staff of Premier Hospice and Forest Park Health Campus for the terrific care they gave to Edna Ruth.
Visitation for Edna Ruth Dean will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Alvey officiating. Burial will be in Doddridge Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Doddridge Chapel Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 113, Centerville, IN 47330.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019