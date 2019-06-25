Edna Ruth Phillips Taylor



Richmond - Edna Ruth Phillips Taylor, age 90, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Rosebud Village.



Born June 11, 1929, in Richmond, Indiana, to Joseph E. and Harriet L. Bogue Phillips, Edna was a life-long resident of this community. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1947, earned a bachelor's degree in education from Marion College, and received a master's degree in education from Ball State University. Edna retired from Richmond Community Schools, where she spent her entire teaching career at Vaile Elementary School, including 30 years as a second grade teacher. She was a member of the Richmond Teachers Association and the National Education Association. As an experienced seamstress and crafter, Edna used her skills to produce projects for her students to make in the classroom, as well as creating gifts for her friends and family. She was also able to share her love of cooking, especially baking, with her students, friends, and family. Edna and her husband loved to travel together and were able to visit all 48 continental states during their summers together.



Deeply devoted to her religion, Edna has been a member of Alliance Bible Church for a number of years. She formerly was a member of the Wesleyan Methodist Church, until its disbandment.



Survivors include her niece and assistant, Jane (Ronnie) Young; other nieces and nephews, Darlene (Gary) Hilsenbeck, Barbara Rader, Doris Walker, Vivian (Benny) Leonard, Carol (David) Handley, William (Janice) Roe, and Tim (Nancy) Phillips; several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews; and many friends, including her Alliance Bible Church family.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Clarence S. Taylor; sisters, Lilian Roe and Roberta Thomas; brothers, Freddie, Henry, Carl, Frank, and Charles Phillips; and nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the entire staff of Rosebud Village and SouthernCare Hospice for all their help, compassion, and support during Edna's stay with them.



Visitation for Edna Ruth Phillips Taylor will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Reuben E. Dunckel Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: SouthernCare Hospice, 3415 W. Fox Ridge Lane, Muncie, IN 47304.



Published in The Palladium-Item on June 25, 2019