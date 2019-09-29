|
Edward A. Hunnicutt
Hagerstown - Edward Albert Hunnicutt, age 77, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Boston while visiting on a cruise. Ed was born on June 6, 1942 in New Castle to Albert and Ollia Martin Hunnicutt. He grew up in Hagerstown and Clearwater, Florida. Ed graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. in agronomy. He served in the United States Air Force and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. Ed worked for the Toro Corporation and then became an entrepreneur, starting his own company as a golf course contractor. Over his career, Ed built and worked on many many golf courses across the country, including Hawaii where he lived for over 15 years. In 2006, Ed retired and moved to Deland, Florida. Ed was a kind person who loved helping others and making connections with new people. He had a passion for understanding and improving how things were built and done. Ed loved visiting and experiencing new places through traveling and talking with people wherever he went. Surviving are his longtime companion, Daphne Hochstein of Deland, Florida; daughter Melanie (and husband Brian) Swander of Seattle, Washington; son Jonathan Edward (and wife Anna) Hunnicutt of Boston, Massachusetts; siblings Carol Beeson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sue Carr of Lafayette, Indiana and Randall Hunnicutt of Economy; and grandchildren Allison, Jack and Katie Hunnicutt of Boston, Massachusetts. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ollia Hunnicutt. Visitation will be 4 to 6 PM on Monday, September 30, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Greens Fork South Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the . Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 29, 2019