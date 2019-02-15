|
|
Edward A. Knight, Jr.
New Paris, OH - Edward A. Knight, Jr., age 91, of New Paris, OH, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his residence. Born on May 11, 1927 in Dayton, Rhea Co., TN, son of the late Edward Allen and Betty Mae (Gravitt) Knight, Sr. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Air Corp from 1945 to 1947. He retired in 1992 from Belden in Richmond, IN, where he was a machinist for 10 years and worked at Power Train for 5 years. Member of The Order of the Eastern Star and Masonic Fellowship Lodge and attended St. Paul United Methodist Church all in New Paris.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his son, Larry Steven "Steve" Knight in 2011 and brother, James Harry Knight in 2014.
Survived by his wife of 70 years, Rose Mary "Rosie" (Keever) Knight; son & daughter-in-law, Jim & Peggy Knight; grandchildren, Karen Steiner, Kristina (Carlon) Vanchure, Jamie (Andrew) Parker, Kevin Stogner and Josh Sellers; great grandchildren, Kayla, Steven, Abby, Mason, Hunter, Madylen, Cameron, and Abel; foster grandchildren, Ashliyn, Triston, Brookliyn and Rozliyn; brothers & sister-in-law, Jennings (Darlene) Knight and Jerry Knight; sisters, Judy Brunsman and Betty Joyce Nester; sister-in-law, Joann Knight; nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., New Paris, OH and from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 301 E. Main St., New Paris, OH with Masonic Services being held at 1:00 p.m. and Funeral Service to follow with Pastor Rodney Dunn officiating. Interment will be held in Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris.
Memorial Contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331. Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 15, 2019