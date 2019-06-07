|
Edward M. Johns
Cleveland, OH - Edward M. Johns died June 2, 2019 at Marymount Hospital in Cleveland, OH.
He was born March 5, 1939 in Logansport, IN to Vance Merle and Faye (Barnsdale) Johns.
Ed graduated from Logansport High School in 1956 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University in Oxford, OH in 1962. He was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He earned a Masters Degree in Education from Ball State University, where he met Mary Sue Gentry; they were married December 21, 1963 in Chesterfield, IN and resided in Richmond for many years. Their son Tom was born in 1972.
Ed taught American History at Hibberd Junior High in Richmond, IN, Locust Valley High School on Long Island, NY and Richmond High School, where he was one of the first to teach Advanced Placement classes. He was very active in Indiana State Teachers Association and on their board for several years in the 1970s. Ed and his family enjoyed traveling and camping and, in retirement, were active in Hoosier Corners Square Dance Club. Ed also took up golf and enjoyed playing with his "golfing buddies".
Survivors include his wife, Mary Sue Johns, now residing in Hudson, OH, son, Thomas V. (Kristin) Johns of Mentor, OH, grandson, Angelo Thomas Johns, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandra and David Shrock of Prairie Village, KS and nephews and nieces, Gerald McKillip of Monticello, IN, Richard Shrock of Leawood, KS and Jean LaRosa of Portland, OR.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Frank McKillip and his in-laws, William T. and Mildred (Hayes) Gentry.
A private burial will be held in Logansport, IN and a memorial service is planned in Richmond later in the summer.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Marocco - Rans Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Logansport, IN.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 7, 2019