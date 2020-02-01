|
|
Effie J. Meyer
Richmond - Effie J. Meyer 67 of Richmond died unexpectedly January 31, 2020 at Reid Health. She was born February 3, 1952 in Richmond to Clyde and Julia Shipley O'Conner and lived her all her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years Frank, two daughters Dana and Dawn Meyer, five brothers and sisters Danny (Sue) O'Conner, Steve (Janice) O'Conner, Margie Jones, Mary Dethridge, and Julia Branham, her great aunt Mary Treep, nieces and nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers David and Robert O'Conner, and two sisters Janice Oler and Hazel O'Conner.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday February 6, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis Nies officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020