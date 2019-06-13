|
Eileen Frances Stenger
Centerville - Eileen Frances Stenger, age 91, of Centerville went to be with the Lord on Tuesday (June 11, 2019). She was born in Bath, Indiana on February 9, 1928 to Edward and Magdalena Kreutzer. Eileen graduated in 1946 from McGuffey High School in Oxford, Ohio and was an Avon Rep for 50 years retiring in 2017. She loved to travel and had traveled to all 50 states. She was well known for her homemade pies especially black raspberry. She loved building bird houses and was an avid gardener. Eileen and her husband Harry were very active in Holy Family Catholic church having been members since the church was built in 1954.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Vickie (Peter) Davis, Kathy (Charles "Glen") Hunt III and Linda Stenger; grandchildren Andrew M. Hunt and Gregory B. Hunt; great grandchild Chandler S. Hunt. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Harry E. Stenger; parents Edward and Magdalena Kreutzer and siblings Mary A. Garrison and Carl Kreutzer.
Liturgy of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday June 15, 2019 at Holy Family Church. Father John Luerman will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in St. Michael Cemetery in Brookville, IN. Friends and family may call from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Friday at the church.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 13, 2019