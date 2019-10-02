Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. John Catholic Church
400 N. Spring St.
New Paris, IN
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Catholic Church
400 N. Spring St.
New Paris, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Green


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Green Obituary
Eileen Green

Richmond - Eileen Green, age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday (September 27, 2019). She was born on February 5, 1926 to Dennis and Eva Ryan. Eileen graduated from Webster High School in 1944. She married the love of her life Carl Green on August 23, 1947 in St. Mary Church in Richmond, Indiana. She worked at Reid Hospital and retired after 20 plus years of employment. Eileen was a very active member of St. Johns Catholic Church in New Paris for most of her life, she was well known for her "famous" peanut butter pie and enjoyed baking Christmas cookies every year with her sister. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 72 years Carl Green; son Don Greene; daughter's-in-law Anita Greene and Gale Greene; sister Yvonna Palmer; sister-in-law Lois Ryan; grandchildren Heather (Chad) Stephens, Daniel (Sam Baraoidan) Greene, Bradley (Katrina) Greene, Miranda (Jesse) Valdez and Carrie (Shawn) Hiestan; great grandchildren Dalton Stephens, Ella Gilbert, Finnley Greene, Kole Hiestand, Kate Hiestand, Jesse Valdez and Charlie Valdez; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents Dennis and Eva Ryan; son Michael Greene; sister Anna Barbara (Harold) Toshlog; brothers Tom (Carol) Ryan and Joe Ryan.

Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Friday (October 4, 2019) at St. John Catholic Church (400 N Spring St. New Paris, OH 45347). Burial will immediately follow in Goshen Cemetery. Father David Doseck will officiate. Friends and family may call on Friday (October 4, 2019) from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at the church. Memorial contributions may me made in Eileen's name to Hospice of Darke County (1350 N Broadway Greenville, OH 45331). Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now