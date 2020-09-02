1/1
Eileen Hibbard
1940 - 2020
Eileen Hibbard

Richmond - Eileen Hibbard, age 80, passed away on Monday (August 31, 2020) at Reid Health. Eileen was born on July 8, 1940 in Alexandria, Indiana to Nolan and Ruth Hyers Way. She was a 1952 graduate from Marion High School. Eileen married the love of her life, Carlo Hibbard, on January 26, 1970 in Manchester, Kentucky. Carlo passed away on September 14, 1995. Eileen enjoyed going to church, being with friends, reading, watching the cooking channel and DIY shows.

Survivors include children Carl Hibbard and Amanda Ruth Hibbard-Tate; grandchild Carlo (CJ) Tate; niece Judy Pace. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her brothers Lester and Carl Way; sister Thelma Anders.

Services for Eileen will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday (September 8, 2020) at Surety Community Church (131 South 18th St Richmond, Indiana 47374). Senior Pastor Rodney Anderson will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Goshen Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday (September 8, 2020) at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (3091 E 98th St #240, Indianapolis, IN 46280) or Shriners Hospitals for Children (3229 Burnet Ave #3018, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229).






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
