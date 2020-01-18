|
|
Eileen Scott
Richmond - Eileen Scott 91 of Richmond went home to be with the Lord January 16, 2020. She was born December 15, 1928 in Madison County, Kentucky to John and Martha Carpenter Coyle and lived here all his life. She retired from Bev's Threads where she worked as a seamstress.
She was a member of the Pentecostal Tabernacle Church. She loved her Lord and her family.
Survivors include her daughter Pam Scott, four grandchildren Corey Dice, Brian Dice, Jason (Blerina) Mooney, and Courtney (Mike) Frazier, her great grandchildren, one sister Nancy (Charlie) Parker, her sister-in-law Sue Coyle, her brother-in-law Jimmy Fannin, nieces and nephews.
Eileen is preceded in death by one daughter Deborah (Dave) Dice, one granddaughter Valerie Ellison, her parents four sisters Margaret (Alfred) Lamb, Carol Fannin, Anna (Lloyd) Greene, Della (Joe) Hooker, four brothers McKinley Coyle, Frank Coyle, Les (Joyce) Coyle, Shorty (Margaret) Coyle.
Private burial was held at Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville with Rev. John Shepherd officiating. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to 50 East 91st Street Indianapolis, Indiana 46240. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020